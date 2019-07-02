|
CAMPBELL, Herbert Colin (Herb). Passed away on June 30, 2019 surrounded by family at Auckland Hospital after a long brave fight. Aged 67. Partner of Pauline, dearly loved father and father in law of Wayne and Amanda, Shannon and Derek, Dean and Rosalyn. Stepdad to Becky, Harata and Tori. Adored by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Treasured friend of many, he will be sadly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at The Manukau Memorial Gardens 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 3rd July at 12.30pm All communications to [email protected] or ph 0274418473
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019