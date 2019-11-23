|
|
|
ELLIS, Henry Victor Prior. (Reg) - Royal Air Force s/n 1601680 CPL. 243 Squadron. Passed away peacefully at his home in Taupo on 20th November 2019 in his 99th year. Loving husband of the late Elsie. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Jim and Karolyn; Marty and Dani. Greatly adored by his grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Nathan, Bradley, their partners, his great grandchildren, Jaxon and Maia. Dearly loved by daughter Judy, and all the family in England and Perth Australia. A service to celebrate Reg's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John, 28 Paora Hapi Street, Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Reg's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019