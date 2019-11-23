Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 p.m.
The Founders Chapel of Remembrance
Rickit Street
Taupo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Victor Prior ELLIS

Add a Memory
Henry Victor Prior ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Henry Victor Prior. (Reg) - Royal Air Force s/n 1601680 CPL. 243 Squadron. Passed away peacefully at his home in Taupo on 20th November 2019 in his 99th year. Loving husband of the late Elsie. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Jim and Karolyn; Marty and Dani. Greatly adored by his grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Nathan, Bradley, their partners, his great grandchildren, Jaxon and Maia. Dearly loved by daughter Judy, and all the family in England and Perth Australia. A service to celebrate Reg's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John, 28 Paora Hapi Street, Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Reg's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -