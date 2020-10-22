Home

Henry VAN DEN BOGAART

Henry VAN DEN BOGAART Notice
VAN DEN BOGAART, Henry Joesph. Passed away suddenly at home on 18th October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Cecelia. Much loved father of Misha, William, Louise, Yohanna, Hein, and Veronica. "Happy are those who die in the Lord, their good deeds go with them." Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, entrance off Park Ave, Kensington, Whangarei at 12 noon tomorrow Friday 23rd October 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Henry, donations sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 1204, Whangarei, would be appreciated. All communications to the van den Bogaart Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
