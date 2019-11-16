Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kauriki Marae
Ngapuke, Taumarunui
Henry Te Whairua DEWES

Henry Te Whairua DEWES Notice
DEWES, Henry Te Whairua. Passed away suddenly on 14th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Nansi Dewes. Loved Dad of Marg and Wayne Apiti, Steve Dewes and Jovita Taite, Daniel and Trudie Dewes, Whai and Iku Dewes. Loved Koro of Kylie and Lachie, Dayna and Nick, Sarah and Junior, Grayson, Gabby and Temina, Kingston, Jazz and Lani and Great Koro of Cash and Coco, Hunter and Jack and Ariel. Moe mai i te Rangatira a Henare. Ka nui te aroha Takato mai ra Te Rangatira Takato mai ra Arohamai. The Nehu / Service for Henry will be held at Kauriki Marae, Ngapuke, Taumarunui on Sunday 17th November at 11:00 am. All correspondence to 78 Burnand Road, RD 4, Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
