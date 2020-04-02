|
PITOMAKI, Henry. Born in Rarotonga April 5 1955, passed away peacefully at Beachhaven Private Hospital Mar 30 2020. Loved son of Rev Taraariki Pitomaki and Mama Rangituruturu. Sadly missed by all his siblings and Lorraine's too. Never to be forgotten by his partner Lorraine. Loved father of Suisse and Teariki, Jarrel and Locky and Allan. Papa to all his mokos. Past President of GLBC and AKL Cook Islands Bowls President. Thanks to Nicola and the staff for looking after Henry. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in the future. Communications to be made to Lorraine 0272979582. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020