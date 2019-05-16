|
|
|
COE, Henry Nelson. Suddenly but peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday 14 May 2019, aged 77 years.Loving father of Allan, Kevin, Cathryn, Sharlene, and Joffre. Much loved Bobo to his many Mokopuna. Messages to the Coe family may be sent C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Henry to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North on Friday 17 May 2019 at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019
