Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry COE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Nelson COE

Notice Condolences

Henry Nelson COE Notice
COE, Henry Nelson. Suddenly but peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday 14 May 2019, aged 77 years.Loving father of Allan, Kevin, Cathryn, Sharlene, and Joffre. Much loved Bobo to his many Mokopuna. Messages to the Coe family may be sent C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Henry to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North on Friday 17 May 2019 at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.