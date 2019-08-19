|
CURTIS, Henry Kenneth (Ken). Born 5th May 1935. Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2019. He was a loving husband for 60 years to his late wife Dorice. He was an admired father to Neal and Claire and a wonderful grandfather to Sam, Emily, Charlotte and Noah. We love him very much and he will be deeply missed. A service to celebrate his life will be held at St. Francis-by-the-Sea Catholic Church, Manly, Whangaparaoa at 11am, Wednesday 21st August 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019