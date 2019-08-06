|
ASHBY, Henry Joseph (Corkie). On 4th August, 2019; aged 77 years. In the loving care of our Heavenly Father. Dearly loved husband of the late Frances Mary Stevens, much loved father of Michael, Frances, Joseph, Honey, Wayne, David, Kerryn, Cameron and Eris, and beloved Grandad of all his mokos. Very grateful thanks to all those supporting and caring for our Dad. Please join our whanau to celebrate Henry's life at the Matai Whetu Marae, 12 Ngati Maru Highway, Kopu, Thames. His funeral service will be held at the Marae on Thursday 8th August at 10:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019