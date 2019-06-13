Home

Henry Gordon DEAN

Henry Gordon DEAN Notice
DEAN, Henry Gordon. On 11th June, 2019 passed away peacefully at Aria Park Rest Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved son of the late Elizabeth and Thomas Dean, beloved brother of Thomas and Mary, dearly beloved Great Uncle of Dean, Michelle, Blair, Brenda, Andrew, Elizabeth and Gordon, and dearly loved Great Great Uncle of Shaun, Micaela, Daniel and Benjamin. Forever loved and cherished. A service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Friday, 14th June, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Purewa Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Blind Foundation Guide Dogs, Private Bag 99-941, Newmarket Auckland, 1149, would be appreciated. All communications to the Dean family C/- P O Box 25-731, St. Heliers Auckland 1740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 13 to June 14, 2019
