|
|
|
STUART, Henry Donald Mansfield (Don). Passed away at rest in Middlemore Hospital on 26 May, 2020, aged 93 years. Loved husband of Margaret (Meg) and married for 68 years - years that flew by in a breath. Father of Graham, Duncan, Ruth and Jeffrey Stuart, and grandfather of Alex, Charlotte, Aurielle and Tsubasa. Don was a humble person, a believer in equality, good humored, an intelligent engineer and problem solver as well as a man ever-loyal to his mates, especially those with whom he grew up in Ohakune. A memorial service for Don will be conducted at Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington St, Howick, Auckland at 11:00am on Thursday 4th June. Please contact Jeff Stuart on 027 606 2885 to confirm your attendance, or to find out details of the online link to the event. Don lived a full life, remained sharp as a tack, and pursued his passion for Radio Controlled aircraft right to the end. He leaves us with many happy memories.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020