Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Donald Mansfield (Don) STUART

Add a Memory
Henry Donald Mansfield (Don) STUART Notice
STUART, Henry Donald Mansfield (Don). Passed away at rest in Middlemore Hospital on 26 May, 2020, aged 93 years. Loved husband of Margaret (Meg) and married for 68 years - years that flew by in a breath. Father of Graham, Duncan, Ruth and Jeffrey Stuart, and grandfather of Alex, Charlotte, Aurielle and Tsubasa. Don was a humble person, a believer in equality, good humored, an intelligent engineer and problem solver as well as a man ever-loyal to his mates, especially those with whom he grew up in Ohakune. A memorial service for Don will be conducted at Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington St, Howick, Auckland at 11:00am on Thursday 4th June. Please contact Jeff Stuart on 027 606 2885 to confirm your attendance, or to find out details of the online link to the event. Don lived a full life, remained sharp as a tack, and pursued his passion for Radio Controlled aircraft right to the end. He leaves us with many happy memories.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -