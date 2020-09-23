Home

Henry (Tom) COOPER

Henry (Tom) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Henry (Tom). Peacefully passed away on the 21 September 2020 surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband to Yvonne for 54 years, father and father in law to Vanessa and Nigel (USA) and Selena and Adrian. A loving grandfather to Yasmin, Annalise, Cooper and Austin and friend to many. A private service will be held on Friday 25th September. The family would like to thank the staff at Terence Kennedy House for their care and support. All communications can be made c/- of the funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
