BROWN, Henry (Harry). Passed away peacefully on 31 May 2019 at Hilda Ross Retirement Resort, surrounded by family in his 85th year. Loved husband of Marion. Treasured father and father-in-law of Duncan and Florence, Robert and Kathy, Michelle, Barbara and Don, Averille and John, Annette. Treasured Grandad and Great-grandad. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and Geoff, and David, and family in Scotland. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hilda Ross and Rossendale for their care and support. A service for Harry will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 at 10:30am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Brown family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019