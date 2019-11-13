|
|
|
HOLLIS, Henry August (Gus). Passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2019 at home. Gus was loved by his family and all his many friends. Gus is lying in state at his home 19 Tawanui Road, Kaikohe until his service, which will be held in the Chapel of Squire Funeral Services 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe tomorrow Thursday 14 November 2019 at 11:00am followed by burial in the Kaikohe Lawn Cemetery. All communications to 19 Tawanui Road, Kaikohe 0405. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019