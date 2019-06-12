Home

Henriette Maria KAVERMANN

Henriette Maria KAVERMANN Notice
KAVERMANN, Henriette Maria. 1924 - 2019 On 8 June, 2019 peacefully at Lady Allum Village. Dearly loved wife for 58 years of Koen (deceased), very much-loved mother of John and Aly, Paul and Liz, Theresia, Andrew and Barbara, Bernadette and Owen, Thomas and Maree, Monique and Warren, and Philip and Kisa. Cherished Oma to her 19 grandchildren and Overoma to her 25 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Wim, Fons (deceased), Tiel and Louis, and sister in law to An (deceased), Jo (deceased), Zus (deceased), Leo (deceased) and Miep (deceased), and Tante Jet to their families in Holland and New Zealand. Now resting in God's care. Special thanks to the staff of Lady Allum Hospital for their care of our beloved mother. Requiem mass will be celebrated for Jet at Lady Allum Village chapel, 20 Napoleon Avenue, Milford, at 11.00am on Friday 14 June, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
