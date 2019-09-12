Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta BAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Christina (Rita) BAYER

Add a Memory
Henrietta Christina (Rita) BAYER Notice
BAYER, Henrietta Christina (Rita). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Monday 9 September 2019, with family by her side; aged 103. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Cherished mother and mother in law of Kevin (deceased) and Barbara, Gary and Cathy. Special Nana to Darin and Rach, Vaughan and Jeremey and GG to Taylor and Anika. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16 September at 10.00am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.