|
|
|
BAYER, Henrietta Christina (Rita). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Monday 9 September 2019, with family by her side; aged 103. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Cherished mother and mother in law of Kevin (deceased) and Barbara, Gary and Cathy. Special Nana to Darin and Rach, Vaughan and Jeremey and GG to Taylor and Anika. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16 September at 10.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019