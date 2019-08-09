|
|
|
LEENDERS, Henricus Thomas Theodorus (Hank). Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, on Wednesday 7 August 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Antonia Cherished and loving father and father in law of Yolanda and Martyn, Derrick and the late Gerold. Devoted Opa to Connor and Phoebe, Wynton, Renee and Callum. Rust in vrede. Resting now, never forgotten The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 12 August 2019 at 12.30 pm. To be followed by a burial at North Shore Memorial Park (Schnapper Rock) Albany at 3.00 pm. The family wishes to thank the VisionWest carers for their loving care and support of Hank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019