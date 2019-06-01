|
DURINCK, Henri Falrium. Service No. 261227002 1-5RI and 1-15RI Royal Dutch Army. At Rangiura Home, Putaruru on 26th March, 2019. Aged 91 years Dearly loved partner to Raewyn. Much loved father to Sonja, Carla, Rhonda and father-in-law of Keith, and Matthew. Loved Opa to Melissa, Georgia, Claybrin and Arna. A Celebration of Life Service for Harry will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Thursday 6th June at 1.00 PM. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
