Hendrina Maria (Dina) DE LEEUW

de LEEUW, Hendrina Maria (Dina). On 7th June, 2019 passed away peacefully at Ons Dorp Care Centre, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eduard Wilhelmus (Bill), much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Gary (deceased) and Dora, Johanna and Jane, Martin and Sue, Maryanne (deceased) and Emile, Tony and Helen, Anita and Mark, Brian and Penny, and dearly loved Oma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Psalm 91: V: 14. Whoever dwells in the shelter of the most high will rest in the shadow of the almighty. Rosary will be recited in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Wednesday evening 12th June at 7:15 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above church on Thursday, 13th June, at 11:00 a.m, followed be a private family interment. All communications to the de Leeuw family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
