van BOHEEMEN, Hendrika Francisca (Riek). On the 1st of November, 2019 passed away peacefully at Seadrome Private Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kees. Sadly missed by family in Holland and friends in New Zealand and adored friend of the Heynen family. Rest in peace. A service for Riek will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 6th November, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019