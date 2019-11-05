Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrika van BOHEEMEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrika Francisca (Riek) van BOHEEMEN

Add a Memory
Hendrika Francisca (Riek) van BOHEEMEN Notice
van BOHEEMEN, Hendrika Francisca (Riek). On the 1st of November, 2019 passed away peacefully at Seadrome Private Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kees. Sadly missed by family in Holland and friends in New Zealand and adored friend of the Heynen family. Rest in peace. A service for Riek will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 6th November, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrika's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -