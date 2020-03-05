|
|
|
VAN DER BEEK, Hendrik Willem (Henk). Died 03 March 2020. Loved husband of Johanna (Puck). Loved father of Marieke and Brian, Ady and Jacqui, Rita and Martin, Claire-Lucia and Chris, Leontien and Peter, Olaf and Rika, and Jeroen. Loved Pake to his sixteen grandchildren and loved Oer Pake to his eight great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Saturday 7th March at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the van der Beek family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020