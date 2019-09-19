Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrik de RUITER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrik Willem (Wim) de RUITER

Add a Memory
Hendrik Willem (Wim) de RUITER Notice
de[nbsp]RUITER, Hendrik Willem (Wim). Born March 30, 1928 and passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Francisca for 66 years. Loving father to Desiree and Martin, Marcel and Helena, Monique and Simon. Adored Opa to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at 11.00am Saturday 21 September at Iona Presbyterian Church, 38 Donovan St, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, followed by a private family interment. All communication to Morrison Funeral Directors.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrik's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.