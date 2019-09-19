|
|
|
de[nbsp]RUITER, Hendrik Willem (Wim). Born March 30, 1928 and passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Francisca for 66 years. Loving father to Desiree and Martin, Marcel and Helena, Monique and Simon. Adored Opa to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at 11.00am Saturday 21 September at Iona Presbyterian Church, 38 Donovan St, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, followed by a private family interment. All communication to Morrison Funeral Directors.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019