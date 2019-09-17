|
de[nbsp]RUITER, Hendrik Willem (Wim). Born March 30, 1928 and passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Francisca for 66 years. Loving father to Desiree and Martin, Marcel and Helena, Monique and Simon. Adored Opa to Eugenie (deceased) and Timothy, Tristan and Emma, Annemieke, Bianca, Bex, Lydia and Daniel, Caleb and Karmia, and Miriam. And his great grandchildren, Josie, Annushka, Tobias, Albie and Gussie. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019