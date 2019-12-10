|
|
|
TUINIER Hendrik (Hank). 29 November 1928 - 5 December 2019 Passed away surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Imie. Cherished Father and father-in-law of John and Rosina; Frits and Viv; Maryanne and Steve; Raymond and Maree. Loved and adored Opa of many Grandchildren and Great grandchildren. "Soulmates at Rest" A service to celebrate Hank's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, at 1pm, on Friday 13 December 2019. All communication to the 'Tuinier Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019