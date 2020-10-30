|
HOOGHIEMSTER, Hendrik (Hank). Passed away on the 28th of October aged 94. Much loved and devoted husband of Valda. Loved father of Debra, Terry-Anne and Erin. Loved Opa of Josina, Loren and Mathew and great grandfather (Opa) of Arya and Ruby. He will be sadly missed by us all. At peace at last. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Monday the 2nd of November at 2.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2020