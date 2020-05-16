|
WOUDBERG, Hendricus Johannes (Henry). Hendricus Johannes, known as Henny, passed away peacefully with Marietje at his side on Saturday 9 May 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Marietje, father and father-in-law of Jac and Les, Eric and Judith, Bianca and Alan, and Licinda and Jason. Opa to Simon and Leah, Bridey, Isobel and Kieran, Arabella, Bibiana, and Olivia. Great Opa to Charlie and Lacey. Our thanks to the staff at Tauranga Hospital Ward 3A and The Avenues Care Home who gave wonderful care and support to Henny and Marietje during the lockdown period. A private service for Henny has been held. Contact [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020