HOLDEN, Hemi Gerald. Passed away whilst on holiday in Laos on Monday September 23rd; aged 35. Forever a traveller, Hemi will be farewelled onto the next part of his journey on Friday 4th October at 1pm, at St Faith's Church in Rotorua. His parents Wikitoria Oman, Richard Holden and stepmother Sonja Pedersen and siblings Gabrielle Ormiston and Keanu Holden will miss him dearly. Kia hora te marino, kia whakapapa pounamu te moana, kia tere te kārohirohi i mua i tō huarahi. May peace be widespread, may the sea glisten like greenstone, and may the shimmer of light guide you on your way.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019