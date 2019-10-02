Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hemi HOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hemi Gerald HOLDEN

Add a Memory
Hemi Gerald HOLDEN Notice
HOLDEN, Hemi Gerald. Passed away whilst on holiday in Laos on Monday September 23rd; aged 35. Forever a traveller, Hemi will be farewelled onto the next part of his journey on Friday 4th October at 1pm, at St Faith's Church in Rotorua. His parents Wikitoria Oman, Richard Holden and stepmother Sonja Pedersen and siblings Gabrielle Ormiston and Keanu Holden will miss him dearly. Kia hora te marino, kia whakapapa pounamu te moana, kia tere te kārohirohi i mua i tō huarahi. May peace be widespread, may the sea glisten like greenstone, and may the shimmer of light guide you on your way.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hemi's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.