HARDY, Helga (nee Streitberger). Born 6th July 1970, Helga Hardy has passed away peacefully on 5th June 2020 back home in Cape Town, South Africa surrounded by family. Daughter of Rita Anne and Folker Streitberger, sister of Heidi and Wolves Streitberger. Beloved mother of Aisne and Grayson, loving wife to Troy Hardy. A celebration of Helga's life will be held at the Franklin Club in Pukekohe ?Saturday 13th at 2pm?. In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed. Whether you knew her from when the kids were going to kindy or from the rugby sideline bundled up in 3 jackets, beanie, scarf and gloves you are more than welcome to come. You are now forever at peace, pain free and we know you're up there watching down on us making sure we carry on looking after your little Tippy rolla. Love always and sincerely Noo, Baby Jesus and Awesome!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020