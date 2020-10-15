Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Helga Anna Pearce LEITAO Notice
LEITAO, Helga Anna Pearce. Passed away peacefully on 12 October, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Terry and Helga Pearce. Beloved mother of Rui and Glenda and Susana and Joe. Much loved grandmother of Alyse and Sara. Dance in heaven, our beloved ballerina. A service to celebrate Helga's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland on Saturday 17 October at 1.30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers NZ, PO Box 11-288, Manners Street, Wellington 6142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
