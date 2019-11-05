|
NIELSEN, Helene May (nee Coughey). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2nd November 2019 at Solemar Rest Home, Red Beach. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Loved mother of Bryan, Rex, Dianne, David and the late Jack and Harold. A loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. A service to celebrate Helene will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 11.00am on Thursday 7th November 2019 .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019