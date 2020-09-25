Home

HEINEKE, Helena (Lenie). Born 27 July 1926, Beverwijk, Holland. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beautiful mum / oma / grandma on 16 September 2020, aged 94. Beloved mum and mother-in-law to Tony and Erin, Eddy and Barbara, Martin, Chris and Catherine, and Sandra and Mark. Oma / grandma to 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mum, we adore you. Till we see you again. 'You are safe in the arms of Jesus.'
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020
