Helena Cornelia Maria (Helen / Lenie) TURK

TURK, Helena Cornelia Maria (Helen / Lenie). Passed away peacefully on the 20th of June 2019. Loved wife of Jacobus (Koss / Jack). Beloved mother and mother in law of Richard and Ngaire, Andreas, Rudolf and Bryony, and Irenee and Shane. Loved Oma to Eowyn, Merlin, Danika, Tianna, Nadija, Katarina. Great Oma of Naomi, Xanthe and Lennox. Always loved and never forgotten. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 25th of June 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
