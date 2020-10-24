Home

Helena Anna Theresia VOLLEBREGT Notice
VOLLEBREGT, Helena Anna Theresia. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our Mother and Oma. On Tuesday 20th October, 2020, in her residence at Ons Dorp, she passed away peacefully, with grace and dignity. She lived an extraordinary life with her fair share of adversity which she continually rose above with her amazing strength and faith. She is survived by her son Jeff, her daughters-in-law Carol and Chisato, her grandchildren, Stephanie, Monique, Johan, Adam, Jenna and Max ; partners Doug, Luke, Victoria and Oma's great grandchildren Kees, Rylee, Nathan, Myca and Aria. Also, her beloved Endhoven/Vollebregt family in the Netherlands. A service to celebrate the life of this remarkable lady will take place at Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson On Wednesday 28th October, at 1.30 pm. Should you wish to send any correspondence to the family, please send to Jeff at PO Box 38, Pauanui Beach. Pauanui, Coromandel.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
