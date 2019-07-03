TURNBULL, Helen Vaudine (nee Le Cren). formerly of Rangiora and Waikawa, passed away peacefully at Blenheim on Tuesday July 2, 2019 on her 83rd birthday. Devoted wife of the late Harley Turnbull. Sister and sister-in-law of Geoff and Christine. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Lewis and Sally, Julie and Jeremy, Tracy and Ian, and Alastair and Amanda. Wonderful Nana of Kirstyn, Danika and Johnny, Summa and Zoe, Jess and Kimberley and Great-Nana of Beauden, Harry, Brodie, Hadley, Maisie, Macs and Hayden. Messages may be sent to the Turnbull Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the caring staff at Springlands Lifestyle Village. In lieu of flowers a donation to Diabetes NZ or Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club would be greatly appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 2pm Saturday July 6, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Geoffrey T Sowman Blenheim FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019