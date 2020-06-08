|
TAYLOR, Helen. On June 6, 2020 peacefully at Eastcliff Retirement Village after a short illness, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Heather, Bruce and Jenni, Johnny and Josy, Marion and Peter Logan, Geoff and Sarah. Proud and devoted Nana to Harry, Emily and Anna, Liam, Robbie, Sally and Jack, Kahurangi, Te Huia, Tawera and Maioro, James, Katie and Alice, Marie, Lucie, Sophie and Matthew. Great-nana of Felix, Aart, Oscar, Lily and Sebastian, Kaiwhare, Cooper and Hudson. Loved guardian of the late Onkus, Perky, Figaro, Tigger, TT, Precious, Wobble, Henry, Caligular, Nancy, Ladybird and Lizzie. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, St John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 11 June at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA, PO Box 43221, Mangere, Auckland 2153 would be appreciated. All communications to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 8 to June 9, 2020