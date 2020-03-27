Home

Helen TAANE

TAANE, Helen. peacefully on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti, surrounded by her loving whanau. Dearly loved wife of Richard for 60 years. Cherished and loved mother of Susan and Bobby, Richard, Reginald and Caren and the late Josephine. Adored and much loved nana, great nana, sister, aunt and cousin to all her whanau. Due to the current circumstances the Taane family have had a private farewell for Helen. All communications to The Taane Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
