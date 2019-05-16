|
|
|
WATERS, Helen Susan Lurline (Sue). Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at Pongakawa. Loved wife of Rodney and the late Patrick. Loved mother of Patricia and Ian, Angela and Nigel, Peter and Janice, and Jennifer. Loved grandmother of Rebekah, Joshua, Jordan and Lucy; Ryan and Domi, Amanda; Joshua, Alex and Lania, and great grandmother of Emi. Rest in Peace Mum. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice and in memory of Sue, donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. In accordance with Sue's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 15513, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019
