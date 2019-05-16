Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen WATERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Susan Lurline (Sue) WATERS

Notice Condolences

Helen Susan Lurline (Sue) WATERS Notice
WATERS, Helen Susan Lurline (Sue). Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at Pongakawa. Loved wife of Rodney and the late Patrick. Loved mother of Patricia and Ian, Angela and Nigel, Peter and Janice, and Jennifer. Loved grandmother of Rebekah, Joshua, Jordan and Lucy; Ryan and Domi, Amanda; Joshua, Alex and Lania, and great grandmother of Emi. Rest in Peace Mum. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice and in memory of Sue, donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. In accordance with Sue's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 15513, Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.