Helen Sophia AVERY

Helen Sophia AVERY Notice
AVERY, Helen Sophia. On 22nd September 2019 at Waikato Hospital, late of Huntly, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Roly (deceased). Much loved mother and mother in law of Sue, Patricia and John Stewart, Christine and Lucky (deceased) Vittorio, Barbara and Peter Osborne. Loved Gran of Megan, Karla and Nikki; Kylie and Jodi; Matthew and Hayley. Loved Old Gran of Richie, Sam, Max, Cooper, Emma and Ollie; Nikita and Jesse; Izaiah and Eli; and Avery. Special thanks to all the staff of Kimihia Rest Home for their love and care. A Service will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Friday, 27th of September at 11:00 am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Avery Family, 25 Rayner Road, Huntly 3700.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
