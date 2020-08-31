|
HINTON, Helen Sonia (nee Fulton). Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Village, Auckland on 29 August 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Bruce who passed far too early. Dearly loved mum or mum-in- law of Ross and Bineta, Peter and Anne, Gregory and Rosslyn and Vicki and Leigh, grandmother of David, Anna May, Andrew, Campbell, Alice, Lucy, Emily and their partners and great grandmother of Mason, Otto, Tillie, Amelia and Alexander. Forever in our hearts. Sincere thanks to Dr Jens Link and to the staff at Grace Joel for their loving care and attention. A small service to celebrate Sonia's life will be held on Thursday 3 September at noon. In view of current restrictions we ask that anyone who wishes to join the celebration contact one of Sonia's children.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020