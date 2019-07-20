|
PIPER, Helen (nee Prior). Born November 18, 1932. Passed away on July 15, 2019. Helen passed away peacefully at Sunset Care Home Blockhouse Bay Auckland on Monday 15 July 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Raymond (deceased) Mother of Carol, Chris, Glen and Murray, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Helen was much loved by her family and will be sadly missed. There will be no funeral at Helen's request and a private cremation was held on Tuesday 16 July 2019. All communications to Murray Piper, 7b Lyn Grove, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019