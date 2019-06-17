|
BAINES, Helen (Cookie) (nee Cookson). Passed away peacefully in Taupo on Friday 14th June 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lowther. Sister to the late Barrie and David. Very much loved by Julia and Gary; Angela and Adam; Sarah and Kere. Adored Grandmother of Jane, Anna, Michael, Nick and Kate. Special Great Grandmother of Alexander and Viktor. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday 21st June 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust, PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Helen's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
