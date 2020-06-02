|
McMAHON, Helen. Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th May 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife and soul-mate of Neil. A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday 5th June at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Ambulance Assn, Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McMahon family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020