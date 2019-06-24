Home

MORRISON, Helen May. Passed away peacefully on 21 June 2019 at Matariki Hospital, Te Awamutu, in her 98th year. (Late of Whangamata) Beloved wife of the Late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jean and the Late Paul Sydenham, Sue and Grant Lichtwark, and Barbara and Greg Smith. Loved grandma of her 7 grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren. At Helen's request, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Helen will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 29 June 2019 at 10.30am. No flowers by request. All communications to the Morrison family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
