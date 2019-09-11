Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Helen Mary VELTMAN

VELTMAN, Helen Mary. Born 20 June 1928, Died 8th September 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Anton. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Clare and Neil, the late Paul, Mary and Murray, Stephen and Kathy, Anna and Craig, Louise, Martin and Pyteena. Mama of Camille, Rory, Leah, Lydia, Shona, Owen, Ella, Emma, Matthew, Peter, Bridget, Aleisha, Simon, Melissa, and Luke. Mama of her great- grandchildren Jacob, Dale, Sadie, and Sophie. A Requiem Mass for Helen will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrinsville, on Friday, 13 September 2019 at 11.00 am followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery, Te Aroha. All communications to the Veltman family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
