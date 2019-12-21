|
RENNER, Helen Mary. Passed away peacefully on 11 December 2019 after a short illness in her 90th year, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Cherished mother and mother in law of Elizabeth and Peter, Miriam and Andrew, and John (deceased). Treasured grandmother and great grandmother of Matthew, Charlotte, Catherine, Michael, Harriet, Sanna, Jahn, Helena, Charlie, and Andre. A private family service has been held in accordance with Helen's wishes. All messages to the Renner family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019