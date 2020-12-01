Home

Helen Mary EASTON

EASTON, Helen Mary. Formerly of Waitara, Tauranga, Katikati, Ashburton, Mangakahia Valley, Pakatai, Whangarei and late of Te Kuiti. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday, 29 November 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Mum of Teri and Guy. Loved and respected Nana of Ben and Sami. Loved partner of John, and sister and sister-in-law of Rosie and Mahu (deceased), Joss and Murray, and Laurie and Dianne and all their families. A service for Helen will be held at V.J Williams & Sons, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Friday, 4 December 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
