DAVIES, Helen Mary. On 1st June 2019 at St Johns Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim. Loved mother of Lloyd and Janice, Gwynyth and Greg, Jennifer and Richard, Stephen and Noelann. Loved Grandma of Michelle, Alicia, Lloyd, Chloe, Gray, Rhonda, Wade, Justine and Andrew. Treasured Great Grandma to her 6 Great Grand children. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 184 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 1.30PM. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, P.O.Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
