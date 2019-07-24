Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
ST PAUL, Helen Marian (nee Hungerford). Passed away suddenly on Friday 19th July 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Garland Clifford Henry St Paul (Jim), much loved mother of Stephen and Garland and the late Matthew, mother-in-law of Hagen, and Nana to Luca and Anna. A service for Helen will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 31st July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
