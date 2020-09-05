|
|
|
MALCOLM, Helen Margaret (nee Peachey). Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday 2nd September, aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Bob, cherished Mum of Kathleen, Alastair and Sarah, adored Mum-in-law of Jesse and Leah, special Nana of Lexi and Lachlan. Due to current Auckland restrictions, we will have a private family service. The family would like to thank Leone, Louise and the team at Hospice West Auckland for taking such wonderful care of our precious Helen. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Hospice West Auckland PO Box 45181 Te Atatu, Auckland 0651. Communications to The Malcolm Family c/- Davis Funerals PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020