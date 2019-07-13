Home

Helen Margaret (Robinson) LAWS

Helen Margaret (Robinson) LAWS Notice
LAWS, Helen Margaret (nee Robinson). 28 August 1934 - 12 July 2019. Deeply adored by her husband Keith throughout their 63 years of marriage. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Cheryl, Diane and Bruce, Sue and Craig. A wonderful and loved grandmother of Cameron and Rebecca, Sam and Oliver, and Lucy, Zoe and Theo. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Charlton Ward, Windsor Park Care Home for their compassionate care of Helen during her illness. Funeral intimation to follow. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to 8 Romney Place, Gore 9710. Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services, Gore FDANZ - NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
