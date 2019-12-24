Home

Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Dr Helen Margaret Knight (Reeves) JERRAM

Dr Helen Margaret Knight (Reeves) JERRAM Notice
JERRAM, Dr Helen Margaret Knight (nee Reeves). Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 21 December 2019. Much loved wife of Tim. Mother of Christopher (deceased), Sam, Becky and Annabelle. Daughter of Pat and Eric Reeves. Loved sister of Simon and Rosemary, mother in law to Christine and Vishal and granny to Ella, Rosie and Sophia. In lieu of flowers donations to Starship Foundation would be appreciated as a tribute to her life's work with the parents of seriously ill children, and made be made via www.starship.org.nz/foundation/donation-form. A service for Henny will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 27 December 2019 at 1.30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
