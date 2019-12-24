|
JERRAM, Dr Helen Margaret Knight (nee Reeves). Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 21 December 2019. Much loved wife of Tim. Mother of Christopher (deceased), Sam, Becky and Annabelle. Daughter of Pat and Eric Reeves. Loved sister of Simon and Rosemary, mother in law to Christine and Vishal and granny to Ella, Rosie and Sophia. In lieu of flowers donations to Starship Foundation would be appreciated as a tribute to her life's work with the parents of seriously ill children, and made be made via www.starship.org.nz/foundation/donation-form. A service for Henny will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 27 December 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019